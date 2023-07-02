As news of the tragedy in southern Turkey and northern Syria spread on Monday, millions of people also saw a Feb. 3 tweet that warned that a strong earthquake would hit the same area. The viral message was from a Dutch man named Frank Hoogerbeets.

If his name rings a bell, it might be because Hoogerbeets also famously claimed in 2015 to know the exact date that California would be hit by The Big One: May 28, 2015. At the time, he urged people to have an escape plan ready, warning of a profoundly dangerous earthquake of 8.8 magnitude or higher.

In his more recent warning, Hoogerbeets tweeted, “Sooner or later there will be a ~M 7.5 #earthquake in this region (South-Central Turkey, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon).” He included a map, showing a red circle on roughly the same area where the quake hit.

But the spot is a site of frequent activity: it’s where three tectonic plates converge. As sad as the human toll is, the strong earthquake “wasn’t a shock to any earthquake scientist,” Hough said. “Turkey’s a known earthquake zone. We’ve known about these faults, we know earthquakes this size are possible.”

In the past, Hoogerbeets has been described as an amateur earthquake “enthusiast” and “quake mystic” who believes the movement of planets in our solar system can help us predict earthquakes. In response to his naysayers, Hoogerbeets acknowledged “much resistance within the scientific community regarding the influence of the planets and the Moon” on seismic activity on Earth. He deemed that attitude “an assumption,” backing his position by sharing an image of a 1959 letter to the editor in Nature magazine.

“We do not know how, and we do not expect to know how any time in the foreseeable future,” the agency says. “USGS scientists can only calculate the probability that a significant earthquake will occur (shown on our hazard mapping) in a specific area within a certain number of years.”