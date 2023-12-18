Uncategorized
What you need to know about the 29th Critics Choice Awards
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, entertainment, 12/19/23

“Barbie” leads this year’s film contenders with 18 nominations overall.

What is the Critics Choice Awards?

Founded 28 years ago by Joey Berlin, Rod Lurie and 42 founding members, the Critics Choice Association (CCA) is a group of broadcast, radio and online critics as well as entertainment journalists who review films and documentaries as well as scripted and unscripted television. The CCA is the largest critics organization in the U.S. and Canada with more than 580 members. Each year, the members vote on the best film and television projects and accolades are handed out during a televised award ceremony called the Critics Choice Awards and are usually one of the first events to occur during awards season, traditionally taking place in early January.

When are the Critics Choice Awards?

Returning to the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards ceremony will take place Sun, Jan 14, 2024 and aired live on The CW. It will be executive produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment.

Who is the host? 

Comedian, host and author, Chelsea Handler, will return to emcee the ceremony after debuting in the role last year. She took over from previous host Taye Diggs.

Who will receive awards?

Activist, Award-winning actor, director and producer America Ferrera will receive the 8th annual SeeHer Award that honors a woman who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries. Previous award recipients are Viola Davis, Zendaya, Halle Berry and Janelle Monáe.

Who are the notable nominees? 

“Barbie” leads this year’s film contenders with 18 nominations overall. “Oppenheimer” and “Poor Things,”  “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “American Fiction,” “Maestro,” “Past Lives,” “Saltburn,” “The Color Purple” and “The Holdovers” are also nominated.  “The Morning Show” leads the television contenders with 6 nominations, “Succession”,  “A Small Light,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Beef,” “Lessons In Chemistry,” “Loki,” “Reservation Dogs,” and “The Bear” are also  nominated. Other  individual nominees include Ayo Edebiri  who earned a Best Actress nod for her role in “The Bear,” Wanda Sykes, Aunjanue Ellis, Sheryl Lee Ralph,  Aja Naomi King,Trevor Noah and David Oyelowo for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for “Lawmen: Bass Reeves.”



