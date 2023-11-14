Gas prices have risen over the last few weeks, with some seeing prices up to $7 per gallon! If you’re looking for cheaper gas prices in the Southern California area, here are 5 gas stations with some of the lowest prices for regular unleaded gas as of this morning (11/14), according to Gas Buddy:

Sam’s Club – 603 S. Placentia Ave. Fullerton ($4.24)

Costco – 910 Harbor Blvd. Fullerton ($4.25)

Sinclair – 1101 W. Commonwealth Ave. Fullerton ($4.25)

Sam’s Club – 1399 Artesia Blvd. Gardena ($4.28)

Mohsen #3 – 5981 Westminster Blvd. Westminster ($4.28)

If you don’t see a gas station in your area listed here, check out Gas Buddy to find the lowest price in your neighborhood.