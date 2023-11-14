Uncategorized
Where to find cheap gas in Southern California
Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 11/14/23

Check out 5 gas stations with some of the lowest prices for regular unleaded gas.

gas pricesGas prices have risen over the last few weeks, with some seeing prices up to $7 per gallon! If you’re looking for cheaper gas prices in the Southern California area, here are 5 gas stations with some of the lowest prices for regular unleaded gas as of this morning (11/14), according to Gas Buddy:

  • Sam’s Club – 603 S. Placentia Ave. Fullerton ($4.24)
  • Costco – 910 Harbor Blvd. Fullerton ($4.25)
  • Sinclair – 1101 W. Commonwealth Ave. Fullerton ($4.25)
  • Sam’s Club – 1399 Artesia Blvd. Gardena ($4.28)
  • Mohsen #3 – 5981 Westminster Blvd. Westminster ($4.28)

If you don’t see a gas station in your area listed here, check out Gas Buddy to find the lowest price in your neighborhood.

Categories: Uncategorized

Tags:

Follow responses to this article through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Stay Connected

Twitter Facebook YouTube MySpace Flickr RSS Feed

Latest Stories

Prime Video releases trailer for David Oyelowo drama

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/15/23

“I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times,” says Jimmy Kimmel

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribress, Entertainment, 11/15/23

Los Angeles freeway repair estimated at 3 weeks

Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 11/15/23

Caribbean drama ‘Black Cake’ recognized by Critics Choice

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/15/23

Where to find cheap gas in Southern California

Staff writer, Caribpress, Community, 11/14/23

20 Days in Mariupol, American Symphony, and The Deepest Breath win Critics Choice Awards

Edwin Chan, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/13/23

‘We are happy that our industry can take a collective sigh of relief and get back to work,’ says AAFCA Co-Founder and President Gil Robertson

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/13/23

Oscars submissions deadline looms

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/13/23

Check out photos from the New York Premiere of ‘Cypher’

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/13/23

Wages for background actors will increase by 11%

Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 11/13/23

Advertisements on our website do not necessarily reflect
the views of CaribPress.

Admin | Log in