White House physician says President Donald Trump is “doing very well”

First Lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive, remains in the self-quarantine at the White House.

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said that President Donald Trump is “doing very well” after spending the night at Walter Reed Medical Center following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Dr. Conley said that Trump has been fever-free for 24 hours, and his other symptoms, which included cough, fatigue, and nasal congestion, have started to get better.

“The president’s been fever-free for over 24 hours. We remain cautiously optimistic, but he’s doing great,” Conley said. “We have monitored his cardiac function, his kidney function, his liver function, all of those are normal.”

Dr. Conley said that Trump is being treated with a five-day course of Remdesivir. He did not say when Trump will be discharged from the medical center. Conley said that Trump is in “exceptionally good spirits” and told his doctors: “I feel like I could walk out of here today.”

“Mrs. Trump is doing well. Her symptoms have not worsened, and she continues to rest. She remains in touch with her husband. She is thinking of all who are ill and wishes them a speedy recovery,” Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s chief of staff, said in a statement.