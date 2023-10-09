White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre parts with girlfriend

Karine Jean-Pierre — the first Black woman, the first immigrant woman and the first openly gay woman to serve as White House press secretary — and her partner of more than a decade, former CNN national correspondent Suzanne Malveaux, have separated.

Karine revealed the news while discussing their 9-year-old daughter, Soleil, during a Vogue interview that hit the internet on Sept. 7.

“I’m a single mom who is co-parenting this amazing kid,” Karine told Vogue. “Our No. 1 priority is her privacy and to make sure we create an environment that’s nurturing.”

Karine and Suzanne met at the 2012 Democratic National Convention when Suzanne was covering the event for CNN and Karine was working for President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign.

“We met at a donor party being held in a nightclub. I know it’s a cliche, but the truth is, I spotted her across a crowded dance floor,” Karine wrote in her memoir, “Moving Forward.” They exchanged emails and went their first date two months later.

Jean-Pierre was Kamala Harris’s chief of staff during the vice-president’s presidential campaign in 2020 and served on Barack Obama’s campaigns in 2008 and 2012. She was also an adviser and spokesperson for MoveOn.org, a progressive Pac.

©Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock