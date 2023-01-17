Whitfield Lovell: ‘One day, 100 years from now, people will be talking about us as history.’

Whitfield Lovell’s work which focuses on lost African American history will be on display at the Boca Raton Museum of Art.

Whitfield Lovell, a Black artist known for his drawings of African-American individuals from the first half of the 20th century, will kick off Black History Month with a national tour of his landmark exhibition.

Lovell, who creates these drawings in pencil, oil stick, or charcoal on paper, wood, or directly on walls will make his first stop in South Florida at the Boca Raton Museum of Art (on view February 15 – May 21), and the tour will continue across six states throughout the American South and the Midwest.

This is the largest exhibition ever presented of Lovell’s work that focuses on lost African American history, and raises universal questions about America’s collective heritage.

Organized by the American Federation of Arts (AFA) in collaboration with the artist, the exhibition is supported by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and the Terra Foundation for American Art, and encompasses the entire first floor galleries of the Boca Raton Museum of Art.

“I see history as being very much alive. One day, 100 years from now, people will be talking about us as history. The way I think about time is very different – I don’t think it really was very long ago that these things happened, it wasn’t that long ago that my grandmother’s grandmother was a slave,” adds Lovell. “The ancient Native American principles say it takes seven generations to overcome a tragedy, so in this context of generations we can begin to grasp why we are at this point we are living in now.”

Lovell is the recipient of a MacArthur Foundation Fellowship Genius Grant, and is recognized as one of the world’s leading artistic interpreters of lost African American history. Works by Lovell are featured in the permanent collections of major museums, including: the Whitney Museum of American Art, NY; the Metropolitan Museum of Art, NY; the Smithsonian American Art Museum, DC; the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, DC; Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, PA; the Yale University Art Gallery; the Hunter Museum of American Art, Chattanooga, TN; The Brooklyn Museum, NY; the Studio Museum in Harlem, NY; Seattle Art Museum, WA, and many others.

Pictured (top): Deep River, 2013 – 56 wood discs, found objects, soil, video projections and sound. Size variable. 16 1/2 x 50 x 50 ft. (2,500 sq. ft.) © Whitfield Lovell. Courtesy DC Moore Gallery, New York, and American Federation of Arts.

Pictured (bottom): Deep River (Flight), 2013 Wood cabinet, 33 suitcases, music stand, chest, sheet music, chains, rope. ©Whitfield Lovell. Courtesy of DC Moore Gallery, New York and American Federation of Arts