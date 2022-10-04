Whoopi Goldberg and Delroy Lindo will star in ‘Anansi Boys’

Whoopi Goldberg and Delroy Lindo have been cast in Amazon’s upcoming series “Anansi Boys.”

Goldberg will take up the mantle of Bird Woman, God of Birds and one the show’s key antagonists in the series adaptation and Lindo plays an African God.

Based on Neil Gaiman’s novel, the six-episode series “Anansi Boys” is set throughout contemporary London and follows a cast of characters in an epic story that stretches from the U.K., Florida, to the Caribbean. The series is currently filming in Scotland and will premiere on Prime Video.

The series follows Charlie Nancy (Malachi Kirby)—sometimes known as Fat Charlie —a young man who is used to being embarrassed by his estranged father. But when his father dies, Charlie discovers that he was Anansi: Trickster God of stories (played by Delroy Lindo). And he learns that he has a brother. Now that brother, Spider (also played by Kirby), is entering Charlie’s life, determined to make it more interesting—but making it a lot more dangerous instead.

In addition to Goldberg and Lindo, previously announced cast includes Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn as Rosie Noah, Grace Saif as Detective Constable Daisy Day, Jason Watkins as Grahame Coats, Fiona Shaw as Maeve Livingstone, CCH Pounder as Mrs. Higgler, L. Scott Caldwell as Mrs. Dunwiddy, Joy Richardson as Mrs. Bustamonte, and Lachele Carl as Miss Noles.