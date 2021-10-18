Will Packer to produce 94th Oscars

“Girls Trip” producer Will Packer has been tapped to produce the upcoming Oscars.

The Emmy-nominated producer’s television and film credits include the Kevin Hart drama “Ride Along,” “Straight Outta Compton,” “Takers,” “Obsessed,” “Stomp the Yard,” “Being Mary Jane,” and the remake of “Roots,” for which he received an Emmy nomination.

Packer will produce the 94th Oscars and it will be his first involvement with the Oscars, which will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

“The power, the beauty, the romance of the imagery in movies has always attracted me. I’m fully embracing the challenge of bringing an ode to one of the most iconic mediums in the world to life. What an honor!” said Packer.

Shayla Cowan, chief of staff of Will Packer Productions and Will Packer Media, will serve as co-producer alongside Packer. Cowan manages and oversees all the operational activities of both companies, advises on marketing, communications and business strategies, and provides support on the development and production of the company’s films, television and digital programming.

The 94th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.