‘With Judy Justice on IMDb TV, the magic continues,’ said Judge Sheindlin

Television icon Judge Judy Sheindlin returns to the courtroom with a new IMDb TV Original series, “Judy Justice,” premiering November 1.

The arbitration-based program will also feature three new members of Judy Sheindlin’s courtroom staff, Kevin Rasco, Whitney Kumar, and Sarah Rose. New episodes of Judy Justice will be available every weekday exclusively on IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service.

Joining Judge Judy Sheindlin in the courtroom are bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer and entrepreneur, court stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified court reporter in the state of California, and Sarah Rose, a law clerk and Judge Sheindlin’s granddaughter.

Judge Sheindlin will reunite with her longtime executive producer and director Randy Douthit and co-executive producer Amy Freisleben. The trio have worked together on her long-running broadcast program Judge Judy for more than 25 years.

” With Judy Justice on IMDb TV, the magic continues,” said Judge Sheindlin. “Our bailiff Kevin has been in charge of my security for the last three years. He comes from law enforcement, has a winning smile, a delightful personality, and is always professional. Whitney was a truly lucky find. A skilled court stenographer for 15 years, she brings warmth, great proficiency, and best of all, can refresh my memory in a heartbeat with her machine. I’ve known Sarah, our law clerk, since she was born. She will be a third-generation female lawyer in our family. She’s smart, sassy, and opinionated.”