With ‘The Night They Came Home,’ Westerns continue to hold their reign 
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Entertainment, 12/18/23

Check out the trailer for the film which releases in theaters, On Demand and Digital January 12.

The Night They Came HomeThe thirst for western dramas continue with the upcoming release of Danny Trejo’s latest film.

Inspired by true events, the western thriller chronicles the ruthless exploits of a band of criminals known as the Rufus Buck Gang who clashed with the Indian Territory of Middle America at the tail end of the 19th century.

An outlaw gang whose members included Black and Indian, and Native American teenagers and young adults from the Creek (Muscogee) Nation, the group’s brief but horrific crime spree occurred in the Indian Territory (now Oklahoma) between July 30 and August 4, 1895. The film follows the combined force of local lawmen and Indian police as they tried to take down the coldhearted band of fugitives. From dusty trails to rugged landscapes, it takes viewers on a thrilling journey through the Wild West as the outlaws go on the run.

Westerns have remained a notable genre in the industry, as seen in the last decade with “True Grit,” “Hell or High Water,” “The Harder They Fall” and David Oyelowo’s “Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

“The Night They Came Home,” stars Charlie N. Townsend as Rufus Buck, Danny Trejo, Brian Austin Green,Robert Carradine, Tim Abell  Jesse Kove and Kelsey Reinhardt.

Directed by Paul G. Volk, who helmed the post apocalyptic western drama “Steel Frontier,” the film releases in theaters, On Demand and Digital January 12.

Click to watch the trailer

