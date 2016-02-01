Michael B. Jordan: ‘With this drive-in summer series, I hope that friends and families are able to not only enjoy, but to learn and grow.’

A Night at the Drive-In” will feature a wide selection of films celebrating multi-cultural voices in cinema.

In an effort to evoke the nostalgic joy of a summer evening at the drive-in with family and friends, Amazon Studios and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society are launching “A Night at the Drive-In”, featuring a wide selection of films celebrating multi-cultural voices in cinema.

Starting Wednesday, July 1, Amazon Studios will host double-features curated by Michael B. Jordan with help from his newly formed marketing arm 8788 and Outlier Society, every other week through the end of August.

“With this drive-in summer series, I hope that friends and families are able to not only enjoy, but to learn and grow,” said Michael B. Jordan, Principal of Outlier Society. “Now more than ever, amplifying Black and Brown stories means engaging culture to speak to hearts and minds about the world we live in. As we use this opportunity to reimagine community and proximity, I am excited that these films will be shared and celebrated all across the country.”

As part of the concessions for the screenings, all attendees will receive refreshments provided by Black and Brown owned businesses, which are Path Water, Pipcorn Popcorn and Partake Cookies.

Jordan and Outlier Society, who have a TV first-look deal with Amazon Studios, selected films from Prime Video’s vast portfolio of content. Each week the featured titles will focus on a specific theme:

Movies to make you fall in love: Love & Basketball (Warner Bros. / New Line) Crazy Rich Asians (Warner Bros.)

Movies that make you proud: Black Panther (Disney) Creed (Warner Bros.)

Movies to inspire your inner child: Hook (Sony Pictures) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)

Movies to make you open your eyes: Do The Right Thing (Universal) Get Out (Universal)

Movies to make you laugh: Coming to America (Paramount Pictures) Girls Trip (Universal)



The program will kick off Wednesday, July 1 and run through the end of August. Below is the list of theaters.

Vineland Drive-In – Los Angeles, CA

Overlook Drive-In – New York, NY

Solano Twin Drive-In– San Francisco, CA

Sacramento Drive-In 6 – Sacramento, CA

Las Vegas 6 Drive-In – Las Vegas, NV

Shankweiler’s Drive-In – Philadelphia, PA

Galaxy Drive-In – Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX

Showboat Drive-In – Houston, TX

Ford Wyoming Drive-In – Detroit, MI

Springmill Drive-In – Cleveland, OH

South Drive-In Twin – Columbus, OH

Jesup Drive-In Twin – Savannah, GA

Bengies Drive-In – Baltimore, MD

Ocala Drive-In – Orlando, FL

Parkway Drive-In – Knoxville, TN

Midway Twin Drive-In – Cleveland, OH

Glendale Drive-in – Phoenix, AZ

Transit Drive-In – Buffalo, NY

Badin Drive-In – Charlotte, NC

Monetta Drive-In – Augusta-Aiken, SC

For additional details on locations, show times and ticket information, please visit: ANightAtTheDrive-In.com (http://amazonscreenings.com/anightatthedrivein)