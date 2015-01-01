While Brielle contends with her legacy, the Avengers will do whatever they can to preserve their own in Jason Aaron and Javier Garrón‘s AVENGERS (2018) #65 as AVENGERS ASSEMBLE rages on. Behold the secret of Avenger Prime: he is the most important Avenger in the Multiverse. He’s spent years manning a watchtower at the heart of all creation all by himself. Now his story can be told, as he suddenly finds himself no longer alone, but instead surrounded by an unbelievable gathering of heroes.

Additionally, DARK WEB will come to a close in DARK WEB FINALE (2023) #1 by Zeb Wells and Adam Kubert, as the dawn rises after the demonic invasion of New York City…but what will that light reveal? It will reveal Chasm‘s final gambit and the new denizens of Hell he helped create and unleash on Spider-Man and the X-Men! See how DARK WEB changes this city’s landscape forever.

The march towards CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR also continues in Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Carmen Carnero‘s CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY (2022) #9. The New Invaders strike, with Captain America and his allies putting their best infiltration tactics to the test to free lower Manhattan from A.I.M.‘s grasp. But the battleground is not what it seems, and the Outer Circle not so easily surprised. Can Steve Rogers uncover a lurking enemy—or will his friends face doom at the hands of the Outer Circle’s most deadly soldier?

Then, meet a new Marvel Super Hero over 50 years in the making in SILVER SURFER: GHOST LIGHT (2023) #1 by Eisner Award winner John Jennings and artist Valentine De Landro. Toni Brooks and her family have moved into the quiet town of Sweetwater…but nothing is quite what it seems in their new home. What mystery did Toni and her family unravel that would call upon the Sentinel of the Spaceways—the Silver Surfer?! And just who, or what, is Ghost Light?

Discover the secret of Avenger Prime, behold the finale of DARK WEB, meet a new Marvel hero decades in the making, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

AVENGERS (2018) #65

BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE (2023) #1

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY (2022) #9

DARK WEB FINALE 1 [DWB] (2023) #1

DEMON WARS: DOWN IN FLAMES 1 (2023) #1

LEGION OF X (2022) #10

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2022) #3

MOON KNIGHT (2021) #20

SCARLET WITCH (2023) #2

SILVER SURFER: GHOST LIGHT (2023) #1

STAR WARS: SANA STARROS (2023) #1

VENOM (2021) #16

WAKANDA (2022) #5

X-FORCE (2019) #37

New Collections

CAPTAIN MAR-VELL OMNIBUS VOL. 1

FANTASTIC FOUR BY DAN SLOTT VOL. 3

MARAUDERS BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 2

MILES MORALES: THE AVENGING AVENGER!

SILVER SURFER EPIC COLLECTION: THE RETURN OF THANOS

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA OMNIBUS VOL. 1

Marvel Unlimited

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #6 [AXE]

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #12

AVENGERS FOREVER #10

DAMAGE CONTROL #3

IRON CAT #5

MECH STRIKE: MONSTER HUNTERS #5

MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL #1

NEW MUTANTS #31

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #25

STRANGE #7

STRANGE ACADEMY: FINALS #1

THE VARIANTS #4

THUNDERBOLTS #3

ULTRAMAN: THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN #3

VENOM #12

WILD CARDS: THE DRAWING OF CARDS #4

WOLVERINE #26

X-MEN LEGENDS #3

X-TERMINATORS #2

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!