Wu-Tang Clan, Shaggy, Dirty Heads, Cypress Hill to perform at Cali Roots
Samantha Ofole-Prince, Caribpress, Event, music, 11/08/22

The 12th Annual Cali Roots returns to Monterey, California, on May 25-28, 2023.

ShaggyLegendary hip-hop collective, Wu-Tang Clan, the rollicking ska-punk band, The Interrupters, and Shaggy, will make their Cali Roots debut on the very stage where Jimi Hendrix famously set his guitar on fire as the 12th Annual Cali Roots returns to Monterey, California.

Additionally, the festival will see the return of mainstay favorites Dirty Heads, Hirie, Atmosphere, Cypress Hill, Iration, SOJA, Michael Franti and Spearhead, Dispatch, and Sublime with Rome.

In true Cali Roots style, Good Vibez Presents have built out their impressive lineup with an eclectic blend of the best in live music from all four corners of the globe. Collie Buddz, Jesse Royal, Kes, Lila Iké, and Mykal Rose from the Caribbean; Gentleman, Alborosie, Dub Inc, and The Skints from Europe; Hawaii’s Anuhea, Kolohe Kai, and Maoli; and New Zealand’s L.A.B. and Katchafire round out an all-star lineup sure to light up California’s Central Coast.

“Every year we sit down as a team, and brainstorm how we can continue to connect with the fans and create an original experience,” says Dan Sheehan, festival producer and co-host of Cali Roots Radio on SiriusXM’s The Spectrum. “It’s not only in the overall big details like groundbreaking performances and collaborations that fans have come to enjoy, but it’s also the little details like partnering with local small businesses.” In addition to the music, Cali Roots offers local food and beverage vendors, captivating art installations, on-site greening initiatives, community-focused nonprofits, and intimate pop-up performances.

The 12th Annual Cali Roots will take place on May 25-28, 2023.

Wu-Tang Clan, Shaggy, Dirty Heads, Cypress Hill to perform at Cali Roots

