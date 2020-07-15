You have until midnight to file your taxes on July 15th

Still haven’t filed your tax return, well today is your final deadline to get it done? If the answer is no, you’ve got an midnight to file and pay any monies owed on your 2019 federal tax return. Due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has extended the filing deadline until July 15th. Most, but not all states that collect income tax have followed suit. Two states have earlier deadlines, while two states have deadlines beyond July 15th.

Of the states that collect income tax, the four that have deadlines different that the IRS are as follows:

Hawaii: July 20th

Iowa: July 31st

Mississippi: May 15th

Virginia: June 1st

The extended deadline applies not just for filing, but for paying a balance due on a 2019 tax return.

There’s also relief for taxpayers that owe back taxes.

For those under an installment agreement with the IRS, required payments have been temporarily suspended between April 1 and July 15, 2020.

Taxpayers who have a pending offer-in-compromise (OIC), the IRS may allow you extra time to assemble the required paperwork. The IRS is also suspending payments under an OIC until July 15, 2020.

Other important changes for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic include a temporary suspension of required distribution requirements for retirement accounts. For those who wish to contribute to an Individual Retirement Account (IRA) and wish to have it apply to the 2019 tax year may do so by July 15th.

These dates could potentially change, so it’s a good idea to check with your tax preparer to verify filing deadlines. Also, it’s a good idea to check irs.gov and your state’s department of revenue (the Franchise Tax Board in California) website for updates.