Zoe Saldaña attends screening for ‘From Scratch’
Photos courtesy of Getty for Netflix
Netflix hosted a Special Screening of their upcoming romantic film “From Scratch” at the Tudum Theater in Hollywood.
In the film, Saldaña plays an American woman who travels abroad to study in Italy where she meets and falls in love with a chef.
The event took place on October 17, 2022.
Attendees included included co-executive producers Reese Witherspoon and Zoe Saldaña who also stars in the film, Attica Locke (Showrunner and Co-Creator), Tembi Locke (Author and Co-Creator), Keith David, Judith Scott, Paride Benassai, Roberta Rigano.
“From Scratch” is based on a memoir of the same name by Tembi Locke.
Check out images from the event below and click here for the trailer.